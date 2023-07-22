Sign up
Photo 3403
Amelie and Mummy
They were busy in town with different things today so used my house as a base to kill spare time in between and then both had a sleepover so Mummy didn't have to drive home.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4277
photos
18
followers
26
following
933% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
22nd July 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amelie
,
jodee
,
pjnn
