Previous
Next
Loving the wind by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3404

Loving the wind

It was a very windy day today. My attempt to capture how fast my windmill was spinning failed but I think you can see movement!
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise