Photo 3405
Mr Duck
A lovely riverside 10km stroll today around the River Freshney with my friend. This duck was very obliging posing for me.
We also had brunch at a church's pop up cafe and a mooch around Morrisons.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4277
photos
18
followers
26
following
933% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
24th July 2023 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
pjnn
