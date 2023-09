Night Time Shenanigans

Earlier in the week I had to clear my front garden of rubbish. The foxes had clearly enjoyed a McDonald's take away in the night and then had fun shredding the cup, lid and cardboard cup holder!

They woke me in the early hours today and this is what I spotted on opening my curtains this morning - I'm guessing last night they held a Teddy Bear's picnic in next door's garden!