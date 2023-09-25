Previous
Old Clee Church Tower by plainjaneandnononsense
Old Clee Church Tower

Snapped on the way to a job interview today - to be an exam assistant (basically the same as an invigilator but with a little extra time prepping for the exams and a little more responsibility during them).
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
