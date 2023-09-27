Previous
Pigeon by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3470

Pigeon

The throat colours on this pigeon really caught my eye and reminded me to all look for the beauty in the mundane
plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details

