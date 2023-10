Post talk - Practising CPR

Today we had a talk from LIVES. They are a volunteer organisation set up to provide localised support for the ambulance service. Lincolnshire is such a vast rural county some places are a considerable distance away from an ambulance station. They also support when the ambulance crews are busy, ensuring first aid support is quickly on hand. Attending even minutes before the ambulance can literally make the difference between life and death for a casualty in cardiac arrest.