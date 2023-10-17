What a waste!

Previous
Today I did some prep work ready for next month's mock exams. Pop a new calculator into each pencil case sounded easy enough. They came in boxes of 10. When I opened a box I found they each came in plastic and cardboard packing ready to be displayed in a store. Each came with a lid held on with 3 pieces of tape and a screen protector all of which needed removing. (opening the packs felt like Christmas with small children! ) They also each had a paper instruction booklet in a plastic bag! This shot is about a quarter of the waste from 190 calculators, so much unnecessary waste!
