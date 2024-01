Marfleets

As a child my Nanna and Grandad lived 3 doors up from us. As children we visited virtually every day. Two of my Uncles never left the family home to live in homes of their own. The last remaining one is now living in a care home and won't be able to return. My brother kindly picked me up today and took me to "Nanna and Granddad's house". I was able to enjoy all the memories the visit brought and to chose a few items with special memories to bring home with me.