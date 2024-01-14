Sign up
Photo 3579
Ouchy!
Not a good run today! ( I didn't even realise I'd bumped my head until I was washing my hair and put pressure on it). My finger however is pretty painful!
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
injury
,
ouch
,
tumble
,
pjnn
Boxplayer
ace
Aaargh - oh no - hope they heal quickly!
January 14th, 2024
