Bowser's castle box theatre by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3606

Bowser's castle box theatre

Caellen wanted to do a craft today! He's very into Mario and his favourite character is Bowser so this box theatre was a hit! Thank goodness for the Internet and a working printer as drawing the characters would have been way beyond my capabilities!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

