Photo 3617
Spec...tacular Choice
Eye test day today. Distance vision has improved but near vision has deteriorated, so 2 new pairs of glasses ordered!
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4573
photos
19
followers
25
following
990% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
21st February 2024 9:06am
Tags
glasses
,
spectacles
,
pjnn
