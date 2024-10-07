Previous
Morning sunshine by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3795

Morning sunshine

My seaside stroll buddy is on holiday today. I gathered together my self motivation and took myself off for a solo positivity pootle on the promenade first thing today.
7th October 2024

