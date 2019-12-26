Sign up
Photo 435
Seaside stroll to blow away the cobwebs
Not been for a walk for months and months, this afternoon's chilly breeze was perfect to distract me from overthinking
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
plainjaneandnonno...
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Also rans
CLT-L09
26th December 2019 3:13pm
sand
beach
seaside
pjnn
