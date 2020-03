Mothers Day Gifts

As my daughter is going to be a little busy on Mother's Day this year (getting married) we had a pretend Mother's Day today. Never did I think I'd be so excited to receive running related gifts. Our friends daughter has a Notch bracelet (you purchase beads engraved with running events you've completed) and I was well jealous but hadn't mentioned it so it just shows how much my daughter understands my new found love of running.