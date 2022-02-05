Previous
Amelies First Dance Show by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 683

Amelies First Dance Show

My days as a dance mum are far behind me. Today I had my first experience as a dance Grandma. The littley on the left is my granddaughter.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

