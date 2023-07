Books Read in April 2023

In A House of Lies by Ian Rankin

Another thoroughly enjoyable crime story featuring the detective John Rebus



We'll Meet Again by Anton Du Beck

Would have benefitted from reading the earlier books in the series first as it took at least half the book before I felt I knew the characters. Found it interesting as it featured the war as viewed from those unable to go and fight.



The Ghost Fields by Elly Griffiths

Another enjoyable crime fiction book featuring Dr Ruth Gallaway