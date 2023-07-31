Books Read in July 2023

The House at Sea's End by Elly Griffiths

Another in the Dr Ruth Gallaway series.



The Picture House by the Sea by Holly Hepburn

A typical chick lit storyline no suprises but a nice summer read



Devil's Garden by Aline Templeton

The first I've read by this author. One of the DI Kelso Strang (Scottish detective) series, will definitely bolo for more



A Trail Through Time by Jodi Taylor (one of the St Mary's time travel series)



The People on Platform 5 by Clare Pooley

Having made so many train journeys over the last few months exploring the lives of different passengers really resonated with me.

