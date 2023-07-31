Previous
Books Read in July 2023 by plainjaneandnononsense
Books Read in July 2023

The House at Sea's End by Elly Griffiths
Another in the Dr Ruth Gallaway series.

The Picture House by the Sea by Holly Hepburn
A typical chick lit storyline no suprises but a nice summer read

Devil's Garden by Aline Templeton
The first I've read by this author. One of the DI Kelso Strang (Scottish detective) series, will definitely bolo for more

A Trail Through Time by Jodi Taylor (one of the St Mary's time travel series)

The People on Platform 5 by Clare Pooley
Having made so many train journeys over the last few months exploring the lives of different passengers really resonated with me.
