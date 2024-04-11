Previous
The effects of recent heavy rain. by plainjaneandnononsense
The effects of recent heavy rain.

After crossing the bridge we had a wander around the North Bank nature reserve - well some of the unflooded bits! We decided not to continue along this path as it's now a lake!
