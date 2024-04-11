Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
The effects of recent heavy rain.
After crossing the bridge we had a wander around the North Bank nature reserve - well some of the unflooded bits! We decided not to continue along this path as it's now a lake!
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
11th April 2024 12:55pm
Tags
flood
,
rain
,
pjnn
