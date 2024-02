British Camp

Hill fort at the southern end of the Malverns.

About 3,000yrs old, with the majority of the embankments made by people using picks made from deer antler (Although the Normans came along much later and also used the site).



People much more knowledgeable than me suggest there were 118 hut circles within the perimeter at it's peak, giving enough accommodation for about 4,000 people.



Then end of an enjoyable walk in the area. Breezy, but dry. Nice to get out.