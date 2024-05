Kite flying

Red Kite at Chiltern Hills.



I've driven through the Chiltern/Stokenchurch Gap more times than I wish to remember, and often seen people walking the chalky footpaths to the north. Today's the first time I've actually stopped and walked those paths when i met up with an old friend.



A little hazy, but still cracking views, and these guys soaring overhead. They were reintroduced to the Chilterns in the early 90s, and their numbers have exploded. It's rare to drive the M40 without seeing them. Could have watched them all day!