Previous
137 / 365
Hairy Beech
Copper Beech. Never noticed how hairy their leaves were, until I was raking the lawn with a bright misty sky this morning.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Views
3
2024 - 366
X100VI
16th May 2024 8:23am
