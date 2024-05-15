Previous
Snatched by plebster
136 / 365

Snatched

A day of DIY, so snatched photo just before bed.
Two thirds of a three-cat ornament, showing the superglued damage from a moving incident years ago.
Backlit by a mobile phone torch.
Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
37% complete

