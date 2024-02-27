Treptow

1940's memorial to the Soviet soldiers killed in the battle for Berlin. Not just an empty space, 7,000 of the 20-odd thousand of them killed are actually interred within the grounds.

Overtly symbolic statue at the far end, with a soldier holding a child, with a foot resting on a swastika.

It's been well looked after by the city.



An interesting place, very much of it's time.



There has been talk at various times of demolishing it, most recently after the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm glad it still stands. Serves more use as a means of educating, and starting discussion.