Windows

So, this church is located a few miles from a WW2 airfield that was used for training bomber crews.

I knew a man who, as a boy, lived at a nearby farm. There was an accident where a returning aircraft crashed and the resultant explosion blew out all these windows. They were eventually restored (very beautifully!) in 1951.



My late friend can remember one of the survivors of the crash being brought into his kitchen and laid on the kitchen table while awaiting medical assistance. It being a different time, he was then packed off to school as normal. What a story that must have been for his schoolfriends!



I did some research at the time, and think I narrowed the aircraft down to a Hampden that was returning from a mission to try and sink the Bismark. The weather conditions over the target were bad, and the aircraft crashed while trying to carry out an emergency landing while short on fuel.



A wider angle photo of the window dumped in my Overflow folder.