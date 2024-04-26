Previous
Yellow and green, blue and white by plebster
117 / 365

Yellow and green, blue and white

Beautiful morning for a run. Love running along the fields on a sunny day!
(Obviously, by 'run' I mean a slow jog)
26th April 2024

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
32% complete

