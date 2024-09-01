Sign up
245 / 365
Great rainy day activity
We didn't get the forecast rain, but thankfully it's a pretty good activity whatever the weather!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
0
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
305
photos
30
followers
54
following
67% complete
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
240
241
59
242
60
243
244
245
mike
great close up
September 1st, 2024
Andy Oz
@minsky365
thanks!
September 1st, 2024
