Previous
Nature wins! by plebster
269 / 365

Nature wins!

This pavement (sidewalk) was only laid about 6wks ago.
So annoying that a shoddy job was done, and this has come through already, but equally always nice when nature reminds us that we're nothing to it.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise