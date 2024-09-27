Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
Nature wins!
This pavement (sidewalk) was only laid about 6wks ago.
So annoying that a shoddy job was done, and this has come through already, but equally always nice when nature reminds us that we're nothing to it.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Andy Oz
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
