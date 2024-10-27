Previous
"To a man with a hammer, ... by plebster
88 / 365

"To a man with a hammer, ...

... every problem is a nail."

Not at all the issue here but I just love the quote, and there was a hammer in the photo, so...

In the paddock at Silverstone, betwixt Tegiwa Type R Trophy races.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise