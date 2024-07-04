Previous
Which way is up by positive_energy
Which way is up

I love rainy days, especially after the rain. Puddles are fun to take photos with.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Charisma Valdez M...

@positive_energy
I started this journey back in August 2017. Somehow I can't seem to finish a whole year.
