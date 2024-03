Jumpin Jack Flash

Here is my beloved cat Jackson again. This is another instance when I was throwing up treats with one hand and trying to snap his picture with the other. Unfortunately, his head is kind of cut off, but you still get the idea. So it’s not supposed to be beautiful but it’s supposed to be fun and impressive and I hope all the other cat people will say hi. I believe he caught the treat in his cute little paws that are clasped tightly together.