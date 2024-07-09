Previous
satiate me with color by prettycheeses
satiate me with color

Best pic choice I thought I could make today. (Satiate spelling ?) I’m sorry not responding or being involved as much. A loved one died. There is much sadness and injustice. It’s heartbreaking.
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
July 8th, 2024  
