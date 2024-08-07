Previous
swaggin’ pods by prettycheeses
55 / 365

swaggin’ pods

Yesterday I took a whole bunch of pictures of these glorious, fat poppy pods. I feel a little funny, mixing natural things with unnatural color, but it’s just too fun.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

L. H.

ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. So far I’ve...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise