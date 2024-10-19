Sign up
color therapy
If you remember the one I did of coneflowers a while back, from 9/17, 18 and 19th, this is the same flower—reimagined. I’m so happy with this photo even though the color is a bit splotchy here and there.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
L. H.
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
Tags
flowers
,
color
,
abstract
Renee Salamon
ace
Great abstract, love the colour combo
October 19th, 2024
