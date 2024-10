cat captures woman’s heart

This is a picture of my beloved cat, Jackson. He’s about seven years old right now. He is almost my constant companion. I don’t have any children and am not married so he is super important to me. Those who have or had a special bond with an animal will understand. There’s nothing wrong with his eye. It looks funny in the photograph I think because of something I did while editing. I’m sorry I’m so far behind in commenting back to people.