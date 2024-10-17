Sign up
73 / 365
do you see my face?
A leaf from a pear tree. The orange spots seemed to be caused by these ugly, weird, little, stiff nest-like clumps on the back of the leaf. How’s that for a description?
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
1
L. H.
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. There are several...
eDorre
ace
I do. And a most interesting description
October 17th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Truly bizarre. Looks like something tribal.Very unique and beautiful.
October 17th, 2024
