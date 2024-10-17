Previous
do you see my face? by prettycheeses
do you see my face?

A leaf from a pear tree. The orange spots seemed to be caused by these ugly, weird, little, stiff nest-like clumps on the back of the leaf. How’s that for a description?
I do. And a most interesting description
October 17th, 2024  
Truly bizarre. Looks like something tribal.Very unique and beautiful.
October 17th, 2024  
