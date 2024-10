My Face Is Clearer Now

I’m having so much fun with these leaves from the pear tree that has some sort of fungus on its leaves. It isn’t blue, but I thought it looked cool blue and I will put another picture in the third album of the weird little growths on the back of the leaves. The orange spots on the leaves were really bright, but then I picked these ones off the ground and they weren’t as bright orange so I tweaked them a bit color wise.