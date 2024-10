waitin’ at the wedding

This is an old photograph I came across. I’ve been going to garage sales for years and pick a lot of interesting stuff up. I like the priest’s posture…with his feet and his hand up to his face—it looks like he is contemplating perhaps a bit of an unusual situation. The older woman looks slightly bemused. The bride and groom like they’re waiting also. Sorry that the bride and groom’s smile is kind of messed up and the groom has a little bit of a funny thing on his head with my tweaking.