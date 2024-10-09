Previous
so long ago
so long ago

This isn’t a picture I took but rather a picture of a postcard. I’ve been picking up stuff at garage and estate sales for about 35 years. And I come across all sorts of things. I think this is from the early 1900s.
Photo Details

