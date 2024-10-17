Back of pear leaf with weird growths on it…

I took two pictures recently from a pear tree and mentioned I’d be posting the back of one to show the weird growth that was on the back of the leaf. If you look at the one for the left, I think you can begin to see the 3-D part of it where it is raised and sticking out. It was very bizarre to find it on the back of the leaves. I took the leaves to the copy place to get them colored copied, but they didn’t turn out very well and that’s when I saw how thick and weird the growth was, I was trying to place them on the glass machine with a plastic protector underneath and anyway it was just really odd.