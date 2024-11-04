Previous
homemade Victorian wallpaper by prettycheeses
homemade Victorian wallpaper

Hi. I have been swept away in a whirlwind of leaves, small branches, berries and figs! You know you’re in trouble when your camera falls in. I put a bunch of leaves, etc., in some water and went to town.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

@prettycheeses
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That does look like Victorian wallpaper- beautiful!
November 4th, 2024  
