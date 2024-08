street livin’ on a scooter

I’m in Portland, Oregon and I was driving today in a rare thunder and lightening storm. rain shower. I think this a scooter. I don’t know if these folks are homeless or street people or what, if anything, and Im hoping it really doesn’t matter too much because I don’t feel they are identifiable. I thought it was interesting that they were riding a scooter (or a moped?) with what looks like a big garbage bag....instead of walking with a shopping cart.