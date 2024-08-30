…like little children…

If you’re like me, perhaps you want to only put stuff you really worked hard on and you like on here. That isn’t always possible and I admire you who don’t hold yourself up to that all the time. Anyway, life is meant to have some fun in it and THIS WAS FUN! I am moving and preparing for a legal matter and I’m exhausted. But I saw this gorgeous bunch of sunflowers. The problem was it was about 5 o’clock at night and all the sun was shining behind them. So I just lightened the heck out of this one and zapped it a couple times and stuck a frame on it. So if you happen to comment on this, I may not be able to comment back right away. Im not sure.



P.S. Does anyone know if they OK people to throw out questions to other people not dealing with photography on the site? Like asking if someone has gone through a situation you’re experiencing now and wouldn’t mind to giving a bit of input or advice off site? It’s perfectly OK if it’s not kosher. I’m just asking. I am asking on some other sites as well. Thanks.