Previous
Next
Fungus Among Us by prn
Photo 398

Fungus Among Us

When you wrap in plastic a candidate for bowl turning sometimes you get a crazy beautiful fungus.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

DaVette

ace
@prn
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise