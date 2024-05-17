Previous
Day 30 - Crusty Shelter by probablybenji
32 / 365

Day 30 - Crusty Shelter

1 month on the trail! Unfortunately I don't have a very monumental picture, just this shelter that I could hear mice crawling around in. Thankfully I did not sleep there.
17th May 2024

Benji

@probablybenji
9% complete

