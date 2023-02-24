Previous
In the deep by pusspup
Photo 3166

In the deep

This was shallow enough to be catching some sunlight and thus the bright colour of the seaweed, around 10m I think.
This is my instructor, demonstrating an underwater smile.
24th February 2023

Wylie

ace
@pusspup


Photo Details

