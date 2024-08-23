Previous
Sunset at Gantheaume Bay by pusspup
Sunset at Gantheaume Bay

After waiting ages for the sunset further along the point we headed back to the hotel, only to stop and have a look over the hill because there was a bunch of cars parked there - the best spot!!
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful sunset glow.
August 23rd, 2024  
