Previous
Photo 3709
Sunset at Gantheaume Bay
After waiting ages for the sunset further along the point we headed back to the hotel, only to stop and have a look over the hill because there was a bunch of cars parked there - the best spot!!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th June 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful sunset glow.
August 23rd, 2024
