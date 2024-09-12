Sign up
Photo 3729
More treasure from Mum
I'm finding that Mum was quite the fashionista!
Aren't these shoes gorgeous? A pity they're too small for me so will have to go to Charity.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
5
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
shoes
Suzanne
ace
Lovely although I don't know how anyone walks in high heels. I have never been able to!
September 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great pair of shoes.
September 12th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
They are beautiful and are just my size but my toes are already screaming about that exceptionally narrow toe box
September 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are fabulous, you mum must have been a very well dressed lady.
September 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Ouch, all I see is shoes that will hurt your feet. LOL
September 12th, 2024
