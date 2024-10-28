Sign up
Previous
Photo 3775
Reflection
I took this as a broader scene than just the mural as I rather liked the reflection in the car windscreen.
I like it better than the one I took of just the owl.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4392
photos
236
followers
264
following
1034% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th October 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
art
Mags
ace
Nicely captured art and reflection!
October 28th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the reflection.
October 28th, 2024
Agnes
ace
The reflection is beautiful
October 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Good eye!
October 28th, 2024
