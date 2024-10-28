Previous
Reflection by pusspup
Reflection

I took this as a broader scene than just the mural as I rather liked the reflection in the car windscreen.
I like it better than the one I took of just the owl.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Mags ace
Nicely captured art and reflection!
October 28th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the reflection.
October 28th, 2024  
Agnes ace
The reflection is beautiful
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Good eye!
October 28th, 2024  
