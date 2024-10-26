Sign up
Previous
Photo 3773
Marc Marquez; ready for a GP win
Phillip Is MotoGP, El Presidente (Wylie 2) scored a grid walk for the main event.
I culled the photos of grid girls, which was most of them, and chose the champ for you.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th October 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
motogp
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, the champ looks a tad arrogant or is he just waiting to be crowned ;-)
October 26th, 2024
